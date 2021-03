Tice was optioned off the major-league roster and sent to minor-league camp Thursday.

Tice was added to the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he's evidently not seen as quite big-league ready. He posted a 3.27 ERA in 33 innings of relief at the Triple-A level in 2019, so he could be knocking on the door soon.