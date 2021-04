Tice was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Tice was sent to minor-league camp ahead of the regular season, but he'll join the big-league roster for the first time after Tyler Chatwood (triceps) and Ryan Borucki (illness) were placed on the injured list. Tice posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 60 innings in the minors in 2019, but he should mainly pitch in low-leverage situations to begin his time in the majors.