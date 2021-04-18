Chatwood (triceps) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list shortly after being eligible Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 31-year-old landed on the injured list April 9 with soreness in his right triceps, but he may not end up missing much more than the 10-day minimum. Chatwood delivered 2.2 scoreless innings over three appearances before landing on the shelf.
