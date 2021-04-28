Chatwood struck out four over 1.2 perfect innings of relief to record his third hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

All of the right-hander's holds have come in his last three appearances, as he's taken on a high-leverage role since returning from an IL stint due to triceps soreness. Chatwood has a 0.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings to begin the season, but as yet there's no indication he could move into the saves mix for manager Charlie Montoyo.