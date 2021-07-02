The Blue Jays placed Chatwood on the 10-day injured list Friday with a neck strain, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The righty allowed a pair of runs on two hits and two walks while pitching just 0.2 innings Thursday against Seattle. After stringing together eight consecutive scoreless appearances, Chatwood has now yielded five runs in his last inning of work and has a 5.46 ERA on the season. It's unclear how long the righty will be sidelined with the neck strain. Anthony Castro and Nick Allgeyer were recalled to fill the hole in the bullpen left by Chatwood's absence.