Chatwood (triceps) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Chatwood has been on the injured list since April 9 due to right triceps soreness, but he'll likely be available in time for Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay. The right-hander made three appearances this year prior to his injury and allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three in 2.2 scoreless innings.