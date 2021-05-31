Chatwood (0-2) lost Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks in 1.1 innings of in a 6-5 defeat to Cleveland.
Chatwood relieved starter Steven Matz in the sixth and allowed two inherited runners to score before walking four straight batters in the seventh to take the loss. He's now walked multiple batters in three straight appearances, two of them losses, and has 12 walks in 14 May innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Takes loss in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Dominant in third hold•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Returns from injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Likely to return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Could return this week•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Plays catch•