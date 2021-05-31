Chatwood (0-2) lost Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on one hit and five walks in 1.1 innings of in a 6-5 defeat to Cleveland.

Chatwood relieved starter Steven Matz in the sixth and allowed two inherited runners to score before walking four straight batters in the seventh to take the loss. He's now walked multiple batters in three straight appearances, two of them losses, and has 12 walks in 14 May innings.