Chatwood allowed no hits and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Orioles on Sunday.

Chatwood failed to record a strikeout in Sunday's appearance, but he preserved Toronto's three-run lead to earn his first save of 2021. The right-hander has worked mainly as a setup man to begin the season, as he's recorded nine holds with a 4.32 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 25 innings.