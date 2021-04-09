Chatwood was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right triceps soreness Friday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Chatwood made three relief appearances to begin the season and allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three in 2.2 scoreless innings. However, he hadn't pitched since Monday and will now miss time due to a triceps issue. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that he wasn't sure how much time Chatwood will miss, but he's optimistic that he'll be in line for a short-term absence. Joel Payamps and Ty Tice were recalled by the Blue Jays in corresponding moves.