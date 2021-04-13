Chatwood (triceps) played catch Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He is on the shelf with right triceps soreness and is without a timetable to return. The next steps would seemingly be bullpen sessions followed by live batting practice.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Solid numbers this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Preparing for high-leverage work•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Throwing off mound Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Bullpen session scheduled•