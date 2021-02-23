Chatwood has been told to prepare for a high-leverage relief role this season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Chatwood has been a starter in 143 of his 197 big-league appearances to date, with the majority of his relief outings coming in 2019. His strikeout rate out of the bullpen sits at 19.3 percent for his career, nearly three points better than his 16.5 percent mark as a starter though still hardly a typical mark for a high-leverage arm. It's certainly possible his stuff plays up now that he's fully dedicated to the role, but he's unlikely to seriously challenge Kirby Yates for saves and will likely be behind Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis should Yates struggle or get injured.