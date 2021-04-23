Chatwood (triceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Chatwood has missed over two weeks with right triceps soreness. He threw 2.2 scoreless innings over three appearances before landing on the injured list. Anthony Kay was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Likely to return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Could return this week•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Plays catch•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Solid numbers this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Preparing for high-leverage work•