Chatwood has posted a 2.35 ERA and 6:1 K:BB over 7.2 Grapefruit League innings.
The right-hander has been a starting pitcher most of his career, but after coming over from the Cubs in the offseason, Chatwood has been converted to a full-time relief role by the Jays. With Kirby Yates (elbow) out of the picture, Chatwood could find himself seeing plenty of high-leverage work alongside Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Preparing for high-leverage work•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Chatwood: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Throwing off mound Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Arm not responding well•
-
Cubs' Tyler Chatwood: Ready for throwing program•