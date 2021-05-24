Chatwood (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rays after giving up four runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

Chatwood had been dominant of late and had recorded seven straight scoreless appearances before melting down Sunday, as he had major issues to find the strike zone and only tossed nine of his 22 pitches for strikes. He still owns a 2.55 ERA on the season, but there's no question he'd like to put this outing behind him as soon as possible.