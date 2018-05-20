Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Allows grand slam and blows save
Clippard was saddled with a blown save and a loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing a pair of runs on two hits and a walk while getting just two outs.
Clippard entered with men on second and third and a three-run lead with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He proceeded to load the bases with a walk and then gave up a grand slam to Chad Pinder. The Blue Jays' closer situation remains in flux while Roberto Osuna is on administrative leave, but Clippard did very little to help his case in this outing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Picks up save against Mariners•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Wins spot on roster•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Excited about mechanical adjustments•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Signs minor-league deal with Toronto•
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Nabs save in win over Athletics•
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Makes Astros debut•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...