Clippard was saddled with a blown save and a loss Saturday against the Athletics, allowing a pair of runs on two hits and a walk while getting just two outs.

Clippard entered with men on second and third and a three-run lead with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He proceeded to load the bases with a walk and then gave up a grand slam to Chad Pinder. The Blue Jays' closer situation remains in flux while Roberto Osuna is on administrative leave, but Clippard did very little to help his case in this outing.