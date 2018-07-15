Clippard blew his fifth save of the season Saturday against Boston, allowing a run on two hits while striking out one batter.

Clippard has been a decent fill-in closer while Roberto Osuna remains suspended, but he failed to get the job done this time around. Entering the ninth with a one-run lead, he allowed back-to-back doubles to Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley before eventually getting out of the inning. Clippard will have just a few more weeks left in which to earn save chances, with Osuna expected to immediately resume closing duties upon his return Aug. 5.