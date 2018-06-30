Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Collects fifth save Friday
Clippard gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his fifth save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Ryan Tepera was left in the bullpen Friday after blowing his previous two save chances, with Seung Hwan Oh working the eighth inning and Clippard getting the call in the ninth. The three relievers could continue to swap save chances around until Roberto Osuna (suspension) returns depending on who's got the hot hand and who's been struggling, so don't be surprised if Clippard remains in the closer role for the Jays until he falters.
