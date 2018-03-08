Clippard said he made changes to his mechanics last season to help avoid tipping pitches, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clippard wouldn't address what changes he made to his delivery, but he's hoping they'll help him bounce back from his down year in 2017. The Astros apparently pointed out mechanical tendencies that Clippard had developed that could have been tipping his pitches. He initially struggled with his new delivery, posting a 10.00 ERA across his first 11 appearances (nine innings) with the Astros, but he said things started to click around mid-September, when he allowed no runs over his final five appearances (five innings). That said, it's a small sample size, so it'd be wiser to wait and see how he fairs in exhibition play before drawing any conclusions. Clippard also said he'd like to throw his fastball more often in 2018 after throwing it less than 40 percent of the time for the first time in his career.