Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Gets one-out save
Clippard recorded the final out of Tuesday's game against the Mets to pick up his sixth save of the season.
John Axford got five outs after starting the eighth inning and Clippard came in with one out needed to put an end to things. His primary short-term competition for saves, Seung Hwan Oh, was unavailable with the flu, but it seems like Clippard has the slight upper hand on saves until Roberto Osuna (suspension) is eligible to return on Aug. 5.
