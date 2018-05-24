Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Implodes against Angels on Wednesday
Clippard blew his second save of the season in ugly fashion during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, coughing up four runs on two hits and three walks while recording only one out in the ninth inning.
After getting Ian Kinsler to fly out to begin the frame, Clippard completely unraveled, walking the bases loaded before giving up singles to Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Clippard still has a 3.24 ERA and 10.1 K/9 through 25 innings on the season, but his 5.4 BB/9 makes him a very untrustworthy closing option for Toronto. Don't be surprised if Seung Hwan Oh or another reliever gets the call in the ninth inning the next time the Jays have a lead to protect.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Rebounds, earns second save•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Allows grand slam and blows save•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Picks up save against Mariners•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Wins spot on roster•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Excited about mechanical adjustments•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Signs minor-league deal with Toronto•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...