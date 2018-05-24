Clippard blew his second save of the season in ugly fashion during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, coughing up four runs on two hits and three walks while recording only one out in the ninth inning.

After getting Ian Kinsler to fly out to begin the frame, Clippard completely unraveled, walking the bases loaded before giving up singles to Shohei Ohtani and Andrelton Simmons to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Clippard still has a 3.24 ERA and 10.1 K/9 through 25 innings on the season, but his 5.4 BB/9 makes him a very untrustworthy closing option for Toronto. Don't be surprised if Seung Hwan Oh or another reliever gets the call in the ninth inning the next time the Jays have a lead to protect.