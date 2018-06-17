Clippard struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Nationals.

Ryan Tepera was available, but manager John Gibbons elected to give Clippard the save chance against his former club instead, and the right-hander delivered. He now sports a 3.24 ERA and 39:16 K:BB through 33.1 innings on the year, but Clippard will likely remain the second choice for ninth-inning duty in Toronto unless Tepera falls apart.