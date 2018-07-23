Clippard struck out one during a perfect inning Sunday against the Orioles as he collected the save.

Clippard managed to turn it around in his most recent appearance, after blowing two consecutive saves. He's failed to convert on six save opportunities throughout the 2018 campaign, and he's posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 47.1 innings. Clippard figures to maintain his role as the stand-in closer until Roberto Osuna returns from a suspension.