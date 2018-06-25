Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Picks up fourth save
Clippard got the save against the Angels on Sunday, working around a hit to fire a clean ninth inning and close out a 7-6 victory. He didn't record a strikeout or a walk.
Ryan Tepera has been acting as Toronto's primary closer, but he blew the save in this contest, allowing Clippard to convert the opportunity after the Blue Jays retook the lead. It was the fourth save of the year for the veteran right-hander, but Tepera had been performing solidly up until this performance, so Clippard figures to remain the secondary option for the time being.
