Clippard tossed a scoreless ninth inning against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out two en route to his first save of the season.

Roberto Osuna was recently arrested on an assault charge and subsequently placed on administrative leave, and it was Clippard who got the first save chance in Osuna's absence. Seung Hwan Oh was the first arm out of the bullpen, working the sixth inning, followed by John Axford, Ryan Tepera and then Clippard. The 33-year-old Clippard has now earned a save for eight different major-league teams and he has great numbers this year to pair with that past closing experience. He looks like a worthwhile add in most leagues.