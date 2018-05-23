Clippard threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Angels on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season.

He sat down Justin Upton, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani on 10 pitches (seven strikes), bouncing back from a disastrous blown save against Oakland his last time out. It seems fairly clear at this point that Clippard is manager John Gibbons' preferred option in the ninth with Roberto Osuna on administrative leave. Osuna's leave was recently extended through May 28 and it seems likely that it will be extended beyond that date.