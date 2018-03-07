Clippard has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays which includes an invitation to spring training Wednesday.

After eight straight seasons where he posted an ERA of 3.72 or lower, the 33-year-old Clippard saw his ERA balloon to 4.77 last season. His strikeout rate remained solid at 27.3 percent, but his 11.7 percent walk rate was his highest since 2009. If the walk rate comes back down, the Blue Jays will have acquired a capable middle reliever for cheap. In a bullpen which is short on quality arms behind closer Robert Osuna, Clippard could even be in line for the occasional save.