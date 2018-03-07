Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Signs minor-league deal with Toronto
Clippard has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays which includes an invitation to spring training Wednesday.
After eight straight seasons where he posted an ERA of 3.72 or lower, the 33-year-old Clippard saw his ERA balloon to 4.77 last season. His strikeout rate remained solid at 27.3 percent, but his 11.7 percent walk rate was his highest since 2009. If the walk rate comes back down, the Blue Jays will have acquired a capable middle reliever for cheap. In a bullpen which is short on quality arms behind closer Robert Osuna, Clippard could even be in line for the occasional save.
More News
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Nabs save in win over Athletics•
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Makes Astros debut•
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Activated Monday•
-
Astros' Tyler Clippard: Traded to Houston•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Picks up third save Friday•
-
White Sox's Tyler Clippard: Notches second save Tuesday•
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...