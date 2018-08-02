Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: To open Thursday vs. Seattle
Clippard will serve as the opener for Thursday's matchup against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.com reports.
Clippard has been used 53 times in relief this season, so he isn't expected to throw more than an inning or two. He's posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 50.2 innings this season. The Blue Jays are approaching Thursday's series opener as a bullpen day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Notches seventh save•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Blows save Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Gets one-out save•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Collects fifth save Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Picks up fourth save•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Clippard: Nabs third save Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...