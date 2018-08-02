Clippard will serve as the opener for Thursday's matchup against the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.com reports.

Clippard has been used 53 times in relief this season, so he isn't expected to throw more than an inning or two. He's posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 59 strikeouts over 50.2 innings this season. The Blue Jays are approaching Thursday's series opener as a bullpen day.