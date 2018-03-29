The Blue Jays selected Clippard's contract from the minors Thursday, indicating he has made Toronto's Opening Day roster.

Clippard signed a minor-league deal with the club earlier this month and attended camp as a non-roster invitee. Over the course of 67 appearances in 2017 with three different organizations, Clippard posted a 4.77 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 72:31 K:BB in 60.1 innings of relief.