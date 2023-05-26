site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Added to roster
Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He's replacing the injured Danny Jansen (groin) on the roster. Heineman could get the occasional start while Jansen is on the mend, but Alejandro Kirk will be Toronto's primary catcher.
