Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Back in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman (back) is starting at catcher and batting ninth Thursday against the White Sox.
It will be Heineman's first start behind the plate since April 8, as Brandon Valenzuela has been handling catching duties for Toronto with both Alejandro Kirk (thumb) and Heineman banged up. Across 20 trips to the plate this season, Heineman is slashing .333/.400/.333 with zero extra-base hits or RBI, three runs scored and a 1:3 BB:K.
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