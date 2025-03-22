Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Heineman has made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Heineman had the advantage by being the only catcher on the Jays' 40-man roster other than starter Alejandro Kirk, but he's officially beaten Christian Bethancourt. Despite being a switch-hitter, Heineman has never been much of a threat at the plate with a career .212/.298/.273 batting line.
