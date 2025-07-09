Heineman will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With top backstop Alejandro Kirk resting for the matinee contest, Heineman will get the nod behind the plate. Since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 3, Heineman has started 11 games and has gone 7-for-29 (.241 average) with one home run, six RBI and eight runs.