Heineman will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rays.

No. 1 backstop Alejandro Kirk will receive a day off as Toronto opens its three-game series in Tampa, paving the way for Heineman to receive a turn behind the plate. Since returning to the active roster June 3 after a stint on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion, Heineman has slashed .258/.362/.393 with two home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs in 40 games.