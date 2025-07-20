Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Goes yard Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants.
The backup catcher took Ryan Walker deep in the eighth inning for a two-run shot, providing the Blue Jays with some insurance. It was Heineman's third homer of the season and first since June 7, and while the 34-year-old has cooled down significantly in recent weeks, he's still slashing .341/.396/.518 in 85 plate appearances on the season with a remarkable 16 RBI and 19 runs -- both career highs.
