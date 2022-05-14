Heineman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

The 30-year-old served as catching depth for the Blue Jays over the last month, but he'll head back to the minors after Danny Jansen (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Heineman went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and four strikeouts over 10 major-league games and should see more consistent playing time in Buffalo.

