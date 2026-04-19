Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Hitting bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After a recent bout with back spasms, Heineman returned to the lineup Thursday and started three straight games, going 1-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored. Though Brandon Valenzuela will get the nod behind the plate Sunday, Heineman could be the Blue Jays' preferred option at catcher until Alejandro Kirk (thumb) is ready to return from the injured list.
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