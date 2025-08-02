Heineman was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals with a head contusion, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Heineman was hit by a pitch in the third inning and took a foul tip off his catcher's mask shortly afterward in the fourth, which ultimately ended his day behind the plate. The team is currently labeling his injury as a contusion, though the 34-year-old backstop will likely be evaluated for a concussion.