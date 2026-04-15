Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Not yet ready to start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Brandon Valenzuela will draw a fifth consecutive start at catcher while Heineman recovers from back spasms, but the Blue Jays' willingness to use Heineman off the bench in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning win suggests that he could soon be ready to catch a full game. Heineman caught the final three innings of Tuesday's game and flied out in his lone at-bat.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Nursing back spasms•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Sharing time at catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Will handle backup catching duties•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Agrees to terms•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Filling in for resting Kirk•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Re-entering lineup Wednesday•