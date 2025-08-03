Heineman (head) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Heineman started behind the plate in the first two games of the series with Kansas City but exited Saturday's 4-2 win early after he was diagnosed with a head contusion upon taking a foul tip to his catcher's mask. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, manager John Schneider said that Heineman hasn't developed any concussion symptoms, but the veteran backstop is still viewed as day-to-day. In any case, Heineman's brief run as Toronto's No. 1 catcher is over, as the Blue Jays activated Alejandro Kirk (concussion) from the 7-day injured list for Sunday's series finale.