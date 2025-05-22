Heineman will start at catcher and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Padres.

With a .949 OPS to go with two stolen bases over 47 plate appearances on the season, Heineman has made the most of his limited opportunities, but he's still unlikely to see a dramatic surge in playing time in the near future. Alejandro Kirk is locked in as the Blue Jays' clear No. 1 backstop and should require just one or two days off per week, with most of his absences from the lineup coming in day games after night games.