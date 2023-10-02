Heineman went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-8 loss to the Rays.

Heineman opened up the scoring for the Blue Jays with a two-run triple in the second and then added on with an RBI-single in the sixth. Sunday was Heineman's second multi-hit game of the year and his first RBI of the season. For now, he's the team's backup catcher with Danny Jansen (finger) working his way back from a fractured right middle finger, but he could lose his roster spot with Jansen expressing optimism he could return for a potential postseason run.