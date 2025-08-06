Heineman (head) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Heineman exited his most recent start Saturday due to a head contusion, but he avoided a concussion and made enough improvement to play the final two innings of Monday's 15-1 win. He'll make his return to the starting lineup Wednesday, but Heineman is expected to see few opportunities moving forward after top backstop Alejandro Kirk was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Sunday.