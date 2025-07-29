Heineman is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles.

With Alejandro Kirk (concussion) landing on the 7-day injured list over the weekend, Heineman is poised to take over as Toronto's primary catcher in the interim, but the 34-year-old won't be asked to start both ends of Tuesday's twin bill. Ali Sanchez will step in behind the plate for Game 1, but expect Heineman to catch for starting pitcher Eric Lauer in the nightcap.