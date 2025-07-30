Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Resting for matinee game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Heineman will get a breather for Wednesday's matinee after he went 3-for-3 while starting behind the plate in the Blue Jays' 3-2 loss Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader. Ali Sanchez will get the nod at catcher Wednesday, but Heineman is expected to see the bulk of the starts while top backstop Alejandro Kirk (concussion) is on the shelf.
