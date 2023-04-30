Heineman was traded from the Pirates to the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for Vinny Capra.
Heineman was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and Toronto opted to trade for him rather than risk a waiver claim. He should head to Triple-A Buffalo to serve as organizational catching depth.
