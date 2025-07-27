Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed after Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Tigers that Heineman will see the majority of the playing time at catcher while Alejandro Kirk (concussion) is on the 7-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After Kirk sustained the concussion Saturday before landing on the shelf a day later, Heineman drew the start Sunday and went 1-for-4 with a double. The journeyman backstop has seen limited starts behind Kirk this season, but he's been productive when called upon, slashing .326/.389/.495 with three home runs and two steals in 106 plate appearances. Until Kirk returns, Heineman could be worthy of a short-term pickup in AL-only leagues and mixed leagues that start two catchers.