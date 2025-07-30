Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Three hits in Tuesday's nightcap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman went 3-for-3 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
After going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Heineman started the nightcap and kept the line moving from the eighth spot in the batting order. The 34-year-old backstop is handling starting duties for Toronto while Alejandro Kirk (concussion) is sidelined, and Heineman could have surprising fantasy value -- he's gone 6-for-17 (.353) since the All-Star break, and on the season is slashing a remarkable .343/.405/.520 over 119 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Resting for early game•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Taking over as primary catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Drawing start for day game•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Back from concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Beginning assignment•