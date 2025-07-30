Heineman went 3-for-3 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

After going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Heineman started the nightcap and kept the line moving from the eighth spot in the batting order. The 34-year-old backstop is handling starting duties for Toronto while Alejandro Kirk (concussion) is sidelined, and Heineman could have surprising fantasy value -- he's gone 6-for-17 (.353) since the All-Star break, and on the season is slashing a remarkable .343/.405/.520 over 119 plate appearances.