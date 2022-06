Keenan was traded to the Mariners in exchange for Ryan Borucki on Saturday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Keenan will move to a new organization after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft, joining the Blue Jays' farm system. The first baseman has produced a .250 average with three homers, 14 RBI and eight runs over 92 at-bats with High-A Everett in 2022.