Rogers secured the save Sunday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Louis Varland was presumably not available after throwing two innings in Saturday's extra-inning victory over Detroit, so it was Rogers who got the call to lock down the save for Toronto on Sunday. Rogers, who picked up his first save since 2024 on Sunday, has been a reliable high-leverage arm for the Blue Jays in 2026. The soft-throwing right-hander has logged seven holds over 21.1 frames, sporting a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB.