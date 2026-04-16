Blue Jays' Tyler Rogers: Tagged with loss vs. Brewers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rogers (1-1) was tagged with the loss in relief Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over an inning of work. He didn't strike out anyone.
Rogers had opened the season with a streak of eight scoreless appearances, but he was tagged with both runs in the eighth -- an RBI single from William Contreras and an RBI groundout from Brice Turang. Even though this was far from being Rogers' best outing, he still has a 0.93 ERA across his first nine appearances, and 9.2 innings of work, this season. He should remain a trustworthy arm out of the Blue Jays' pen as long as he can continue to limit the damage like he's done in the past, but his 5:4 K:BB is a bit concerning from a fantasy perspective.
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